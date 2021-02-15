Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives $20.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.98 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 366.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.