ELYSIA One Day Volume Tops $633,005.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $633,005.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00285017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00100228 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185439 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

