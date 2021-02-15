Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

