Ellevest Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.