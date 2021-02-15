Ellevest Inc. Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

