Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6,579.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 696,649 shares of company stock worth $34,568,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

