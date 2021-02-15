Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,269 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

