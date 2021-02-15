Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

