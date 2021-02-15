Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,352 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

