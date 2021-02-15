Element Wealth LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 342,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

