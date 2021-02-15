Element Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

