Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 135.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 410.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

