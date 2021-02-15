eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.20. eHealth reported earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eHealth by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in eHealth by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

