EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 143 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 119.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.22. 25,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,321. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $287.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

