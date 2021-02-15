EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

SRPT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.07. 28,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

