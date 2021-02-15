EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 779 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.