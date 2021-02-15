EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,058 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of MA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.63. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

