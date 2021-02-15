EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 514 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded up $6.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,403. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

