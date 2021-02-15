Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ECAOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725. Eco has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

