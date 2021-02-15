Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 351,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.