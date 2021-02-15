Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter.

