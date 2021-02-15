easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 864.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.33 ($11.44).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 55.40 ($0.72) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 820.80 ($10.72). 4,176,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 669.40. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,531.50 ($20.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,634 shares of company stock worth $9,569,598.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

