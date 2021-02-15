Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.47% of Easterly Government Properties worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,372. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

