DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
KTF opened at $11.79 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.
