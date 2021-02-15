DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

KTF opened at $11.79 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

