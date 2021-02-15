DSLA Protocol Market Cap Tops $14.15 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $777,956.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,608,165 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

