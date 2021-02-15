DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $412.00

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 409.80 ($5.35), with a volume of 9474446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.40 ($5.13).

The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

