DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 9.8% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.87 or 0.01496572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00514065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039958 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

