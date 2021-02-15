Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $25,102,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

