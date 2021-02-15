Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.