Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

