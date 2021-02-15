Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

SCHW opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

