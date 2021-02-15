Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

