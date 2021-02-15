Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.38 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

