Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,986,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,364,000 after buying an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

