Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 654,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 55,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $254.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

