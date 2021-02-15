Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,708,000.

VTI opened at $207.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

