Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.