Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $67,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $198.60. 95,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

