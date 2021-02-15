Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.14 on Monday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,290 shares of company stock worth $17,372,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

