Digitex City Hits Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

