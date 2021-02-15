DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 192,945 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $67,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $74.98. 141,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,810. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

