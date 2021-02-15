DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
DHT has raised its dividend payment by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.
DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
