DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

DHT has raised its dividend payment by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

