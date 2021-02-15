Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $242,037.62 and $9,373.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.88 or 0.00969370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.05 or 0.05174164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

