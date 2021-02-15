DeVault (DVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $5,805.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007535 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008489 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 393,450,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,877,283 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

