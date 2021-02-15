Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DTCWY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.11. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,728. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

