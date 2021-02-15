Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

