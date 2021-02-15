Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.19 ($10.81).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

