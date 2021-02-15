Desjardins Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$64.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

