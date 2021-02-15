Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.