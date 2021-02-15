Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.77 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile
